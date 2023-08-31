Lucintel Forecasts Graphite Foil Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the graphite foil market is projected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2028 from $1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the automotive and aerospace industries along with rising investments by key players in research & development (R&D) activities to introduce new products and technologies across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in graphite foil market by type (98% carbon, 99% carbon, 99.9% carbon, 99.95% carbon, and 99.99% carbon), application (automotive, petroleum, chemicals, nuclear industries, fuel cell industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“98% carbon market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the graphite foil market is segmented into 98% carbon, 99% carbon, 99.9% carbon, 99.95% carbon, and 99.99% carbon. Lucintel forecasts that the 98% carbon market is expected to remain the largest segment because of its high purity levels and superior properties, it is used in the production of graphene.

“Within the graphite foil market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing application in the production of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and supercapacitors owing to its properties that include high thermal conductivity, low electrical conductivity, and high strength against corrosion and wear & tear.

“Asia pacific will dominate the graphite foil market in near future”

APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to significant growth in the automotive industry, increasing nuclear power sector in China and India, and favorable government regulations focusing on promoting domestic manufacturing output in the region.

Major players of graphite foil market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. American Elements, HP Materials Solutions, CGT Carbon, Jiangxi Dasen Technology, UNICHIMTEK, Gee Graphite, GES-AGM, CARRARA, SPETECH, Henning Gasket & Seals, and Kryotherm are among the major graphite foil providers.

