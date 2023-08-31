Lucintel Forecasts Graphite Crucible Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the graphite crucible market is projected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2028 from $1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by gaining traction of electric vehicles, rising demand for castings and machined parts in various end use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and energy & power, coupled with rapidly growing industrial sector.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in graphite crucible market by type (silicon carbide (SiC) crucibles, clay-graphite crucibles, and others), application (metallurgy, casting, chemical, machinery, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Silicon carbide (SiC) crucibles market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the graphite crucible market is segmented into silicon carbide (SiC) crucibles, clay-graphite crucibles, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the silicon carbide (SiC) crucibles market is expected to remain the largest segment because of its high strength, thermal conductivity, and high durability that make them ideal for high-temperature applications.

“Within the graphite crucible market, the metallurgy segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the metallurgy segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of graphite crucibles in the metallurgical industry, as they ensure high-temperature resistance, excellent thermal shock stability, low maintenance cost, and longer life span.

“Asia pacific will dominate the graphite crucible market in near future”

APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand for advanced graphite products used in various industrial applications in emerging economies of the region.

Major players of graphite crucible market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Zircar Crucibles, Ouzheng Carbon, Guangxi Qiangqiang Carbon, Hunan Jiangnan Grphite, DuraTight, Triton Graphite, SLV Industries, Sunrise Enterprises, and CFC Carbon are among the major graphite crucible providers.

