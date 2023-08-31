Binmile is Named by The Manifest as Delhi’s Most Reviewed AI Leader for 2023

New Delhi, India, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a pioneering AI focused digital engineering company, is thrilled to announce its recognition as Delhi’s Most Reviewed and recommended AI leaders for the year 2023 by The Manifest, a renowned B2B ratings and reviews platform during its annual The Manifest Company Awards. This prestigious accolade reflects Binmile’s relentless commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction within the artificial intelligence landscape.

The Manifest is a Washington DC-based B2B news and listing platform that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Each year, the platform holds an awards cycle that highlights leading agencies across different industries worldwide. The awardees are selected based on the number of high-quality testimonials and ratings received over the past year. The Manifest has acknowledged Binmile’s consistent efforts in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that empower businesses to harness the power of advanced technologies. With a dedicated focus on catering to diverse industry verticals, Binmile’s AI solutions have enabled businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Manifest as India’s Most Reviewed AI development company for 2023. It’s the support of our clients that helped us reach where we are today. This achievement is a reflection of our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and providing tangible value to our clients across the globe,” said Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing of Binmile. “We believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize businesses across the world, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformation.”

Binmile’s comprehensive AI solutions portfolio includes AI Chatbot Development, AI Product Development, Natural Language Processing, IoT Development, AI-Powered Data Engineering and much more. By combining state-of-the-art technology with deep industry knowledge, Binmile has consistently delivered tailor-made AI development solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients, contributing to their sustained success.

“Binmile has successfully delivered the app. They’re a highly professional partner, and the client is impressed with the team’s work culture.” — Daniel Prince, Product Manager at Veranda Learning

“They were very prompt in their responses and always available! Thanks to Binmile’s engineers, the client was able to complete all projects on time and without any issues. The team was very prompt in terms of responding to queries and requests, and their ability to deliver on their promises in a professional manner impressed the client.” — Abhishek Singh, CEO of AiDash

The Manifest’s recognition is a result of an extensive evaluation process that considers not only the technical expertise and innovation brought forth by the AI provider but also the feedback and reviews from clients who have experienced the solutions firsthand. Binmile’s continuous commitment to delivering top notch software development services and driving real business outcomes has led to an overwhelming number of positive reviews on The Manifest’s platform, solidifying its position as India’s Most Reviewed AI Leader for 2023.

Binmile looks forward to building on this achievement and continuing to partner with businesses to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence in driving growth, efficiency, and innovation.

About Binmile

Binmile is a leading custom software development company dedicated to helping businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive growth, innovation, and operational excellence. With a portfolio of cutting-edge AI solutions and a team of industry experts, Binmile empowers businesses across various sectors to navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

About Manifest

The Manifest is a reputable online business resource and B2B ratings and reviews platform that assists companies in identifying and selecting service providers for various business needs. The platform offers valuable insights through its curated lists, industry reports, and client reviews, helping businesses make informed decisions when selecting partners for projects and services.