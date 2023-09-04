Waste Management Industry: Competitive Dashboard Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Waste Management Industry Data Book Covers Plastic Waste Management, Food Waste Management, and Waste Recycling Services Market

The global Waste Management industry was estimated at USD 1.24 trillion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s waste management industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Plastic Waste Management Market Insights

The global plastic waste management market size to be valued at USD 42.2 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, rising urbanization, and increasing concern towards the environmental impact of improper plastic waste management are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

The plastic market is growing significantly owing to its unique properties and a wide range of applications. Increasing usage of plastic is also generating plastic waste, which is non-degradable and is responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions that can lead to huge ecological crises. Therefore, the growing need for proper disposal management of plastic waste is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

The U.S. is one of the largest plastic waste generating countries. The recycling rate of plastic in the country is very less as compared to the overall plastic waste generation in the country. The U.S. exports most of its plastic waste to the countries including China, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Colombia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, where it is recycled or processed for energy generation or disposed of in landfills.

Waste Recycling Services Market insights

The global waste recycling services market size to be valued at USD 81.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The rising consumer awareness pertaining to the benefits of garbage recycling is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, impositions of lockdown gave rise to a new type of waste known as pandemic waste, which includes gloves, masks, and respirators along with their packaging, which increased the waste generated due to the disruptions in the waste collection activities.

Ease in the movement restriction by the governments of various countries has formulated policies to tackle the waste, which is expected to complement the market growth. The pandemic has led to the panic buying of essentials, such as food, toilet papers, and cleaning products, which increased the waste generated during the lockdowns and also increased the demand for single-use plastics in the U.S.The pandemic has disrupted the U.S. waste recycling industry owing to the limitations on commercial activities.

Rising concerns regarding waste management, coupled with increasing challenges pertaining to waste disposal, are expected to drive the demand for waste recycling services over the forecast period. The adoption of rigorous laws has accelerated research and development initiatives in waste recycling, which is expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about effective waste disposal for the preservation of animal and human health has resulted in the development of numerous disposal methods and procedures.

The presence of high amounts of hazardous chemicals in the trash, such as metals and salts, has compelled the waste generating companies to dispose of or recycle the waste in a timely way. Urban population growth and increased disposable incomes are predicted to drive the domestic housing sector across the world. As a result, upgrading the housing sector will improve the penetration of these recycling services, which, in turn, will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Waste Management Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Strategies adopted by the companies usually include product portfolio expansion, collection network expansion, and geographic network expansion. Veolia Group is one of the key companies in the global industry, which helps industries with an integrated waste management services to reduce costs and environmental footprint.

Key players operating in the Waste Management industry are:

Waste Management, Inc.

Veolia

Valicor

Waste Connections

Republic Services

Biffa

