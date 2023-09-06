Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bhubaneswar is Considered an Effective Medical Evacuation Company

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Patients who are too critical and can’t cover longer distances via any commercial means of transport can consider opting for an air ambulance as it can be effective in shifting patients without causing any fatalities or difficulties to the ailing individuals while in transit. Choosing Vedanta Air Ambulance for shifting a patient to the desired healthcare facility can end up being the most non-troublesome and risk-free medium of transport as we offer Air Ambulance from Bhubaneswar that is operational all day and night long to make sure the evacuation mission gets completed without risking the lives of the patients at any point.

Our charter air ambulances are designed to ease the complications of the patients, and we utilize flights like B 200, C 90, Falcon, Boeing, Gulf Stream, etc. to conclude the journey without causing any trouble. Offering onboard medication and medical assistance to the patients is the main aim of the aero-medically certified team employed at Air Ambulance Service in Bhubaneswar, which has years of experience in composing just the right air medical transportation for transferring patients to the specific healthcare center.

Operational 24/7 Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore Never Fails to Reach the Medical Center Late

We at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore present a transparent approach while delivering the medical evacuation service, this lets people book our service without any fraudulent activity occurring during the booking process. We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that has a decade-long experience in composing just the right medical transportation service without laying any fatalities from our end. To be available round the clock, we make sure our helpline number is always active, and we never tend to complicate the evacuation mission by offering difficult booking processes.

The team at Air Ambulance in Bangalore once received a call to arrange an air ambulance so that the patient could be shifted to the healthcare center for treatment related to intestinal infection. We outfitted the aircraft carrier with advanced medical facilities and equipment that would have offered a safe and non-troublesome medical transportation mission. We arranged a ground ambulance so that the patient wouldn’t rely on a commercial means of transport to reach the airport safely. We made sure a medical team followed inside the air ambulance to shift patients without causing any discomfort or fatalities on the way.