Lucintel Forecasts Structured Cabling Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the structured cabling market is projected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2028 from $10.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing investments in communication infrastructure, rising demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems, along with increasing requirement for reliable and efficient network connectivity across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in structured cabling market by type (fiber cabling, cabling infrastructure, and copper cabling), cable type (cat 5E, cat 6, cat 6A, cat 7/7A, and others), application (IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, transportation, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Cate 6 market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on cable type, the structured cabling market is segmented into cat 5E, cat 6, cat 6A, cat 7/7A, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the cate 6 market is expected to remain the largest segment because of its growing application in the automotive, energy & power, and smart city projects, coupled with the increasing government initiatives and investments for broadband connectivity as well as for the development of internet connections to improvise digitization.

“Within the structured cabling market, the industrial segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to on-going technological advancement of the local area network internet connectivity and increasing adoption of automation techniques across various industries.

“North America will dominate the structured cabling market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for data center services and growing investments by the key manufacturers in developing 5G network, broadband, and communication infrastructure projects in the region.

Major players of structured cabling market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ABB, Belden, CommScope Holding, Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric, Legrand, Nexans, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Panduit are among the major structured cabling providers.

