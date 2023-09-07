Lucintel Forecasts Sensor Cable Market to Reach $1.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Sensor Cable market is projected to reach an estimated $ 1.0 billion by 2028 from $0.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of renewable energy, growing trend of IoT and wearable devices, on-going advancements in the robotics technology and rapid development of smart cities in the developing countries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Sensor Cable market by connector type (flanges, plugs, and sockets), application (strain monitoring, power cable monitoring, heat & temperature sensing, acoustic sensing, leak detection, and others), end use industry (material handling, automotive, infrastructure, IT & telecommunications, oil & gases, energy & utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“Leak detection market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the sensor cable market is segmented strain monitoring, power cable monitoring, heat & temperature sensing, acoustic sensing, leak detection, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the leak detection market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing leakage incidents caused by corrosion and cracks along with growing concern towards environmental damages created by hazardous gas and oil leaks in oil and gas industry.

“Within the Sensor Cable market, the automotive segment will remain the largest in end use industry.

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing usage of vehicles along with increasing demand for new technologies, such as, automatic parking, lane keep assists, automatic emergency braking, and lift gates in the automotive industry.

“APAC will dominate the Sensor Cable market in near future”

APAC is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, rising demand for electronics, power cable monitoring, and material handling, and increasing demand of consumer electronics in leading markets, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea in this region.

Major players of Sensor Cable market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TE Connectivity, Pepperl+Fuchs, Schneider Electric, Belden, Lapp Group, Hans Turck, Baumer, Beckhoff Automation, SAB BRÖCKSKES, TTI are among the major Sensor Cable providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market