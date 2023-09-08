Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry: Cattle Held a Dominant Market Share of More Than 45% in 2022

Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry Data Book Covers Companion Animal, Livestock, and, Wildlife Animal Market

The global Veterinary Rehabilitation Services industry was estimated at USD 651.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 11.53% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s veterinary rehabilitation services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Insights

The global companion animal rehabilitation services market size was valued at USD 499.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 11.42% from 2023 to 2030. The growing awareness among veterinarians & pet parents regarding physical rehab therapies as a drug-free & non-invasive treatment for companion animals, improving trends of pet humanization, and increasing incidence of orthopedic & musculoskeletal problems coupled with respective surgery rates, are some of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the increasing number of organizations recruiting volunteer animal rehabilitators is further boosting the market growth. For instance, ‘our companion-animal rescue & sanctuary organization’ in the U.S. offers two different ways for the general public to volunteer in rehabilitating stray companion animals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market, majorly in the year 2020. This impact was brought on by the announcement of nationwide & statewide lockdown, which led to movement restrictions and the closure of vet rehabilitation centers. It created hurdles among veterinarians, rehabilitators, and pet parents in accessing physical therapies for their beloved animals owing to the forced cancellation of rehab programs. Moreover, the pandemic also created a looming recession and increased price rates for rehabilitation services, which affected the decisions of pet parents in choosing rehabilitation therapies.

Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Insights

The global livestock animal rehabilitation services market size was valued at USD 151.93 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.87% from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the rising livestock population in developing countries, growing awareness about the benefits of rehabilitation modalities in livestock treatments, and increasing adoption of physical therapy among injured farm animals to accelerate healing. In addition, government-sponsored livestock rehabilitation organizations and foundations are increasing in developing regions, which further propels the growth of the market.

In the fiscal year 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the livestock animal rehabilitation services industry. This impact was majorly due to the statewide & nationwide lockdowns announced during the early stages of the health crisis in several countries, which led to the closure of veterinary hospitals and limited access to farm animal rehabilitation services. According to an article published on February 2021 by the Ohio State University (College of Veterinary Medicine), ensuring proper healthcare and well-being of livestock animals during this pandemic was important to maintain a safe and stable food supply for humans. Therefore, veterinary care for farm animals was considered necessary, and hence the services resumed gradually.

Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the veterinary rehabilitation services market are BARC; Essex Animal Hospital, Blue Springs Animal Rehabilitation Center, and Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital, among others. Veterinary rehabilitation hospitals and centers are routinely implementing strategic measures such as advancing their infrastructure with newer therapeutic instruments and launching novel service offerings for various animal species.

Key players operating in the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry are:

Back on Track Veterinary Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Animal Acupuncture and Rehabilitation Center

BARC

Treasure Coast Animal Rehab & Fitness

Animal Rehab Center of Michigan

