Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry To Grow Up Due To Enormous Growth Of The Pharmaceutical Sector

Pharmaceutical packaging industry data book covers plastic pharmaceutical packaging, parenteral containers, primary pharmaceutical packaging, and pharmaceutical contract packaging market.

Grand View Research’s pharmaceutical packaging industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Insights

The global Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging market size to be valued at USD 43,377.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period. Plastic is light in weight, easy to mold, and considerably cheaper than metal and glass. Therefore, end-use companies majorly prefer plastic-based packaging products. Increasing demand for convenience, lightweight, and travel-friendly packaged pharmaceutical products from this industry is expected to augment the growth of the plastic & polymers material segment in the coming years.

Polypropylene (PP) accounted for the largest share in the plastic & polymers material segment in 2022. Polypropylene is considered an economical material as it offers a combination of mechanical, physical, electrical, and thermal characteristics that are not found in any other thermoplastic. When compared to high or low-density polyethylene, polypropylene exhibits a higher working temperature and tensile strength.

PET accounted for the second-largest share in the plastic & polymers segment in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. PET is used for the packaging of liquid oral drug formulations and is the most used and globally accepted form of plastic for the packaging of pediatric and geriatric drugs. This is attributed to its transparency, robustness, low cost, and lightweight.

Parenteral Containers Market Insights

The global Parenteral Containers market size to be valued at USD 7,007.6 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during 2022-2030. Parenteral containers include cartridges, vials & ampoules, syringes, and bottles. Most of these parenteral containers made of glass and partial portion of the containers are made of plastic. The growing significance of biotech drugs and cost sensitivity in the healthcare sector have resulted in establishment of stringent regulations related to the drug delivery products. Most of the glass pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are investing in vials aimed at increasing the shelf life of the drug. The companies such as SCHOTT AG and Gerresheimer AG (Gx RHOC) ensure tight geometric tolerances with the help of 100% camera inspection for tubing and containers in their vials. Gerresheimer AG uses Gx THOR (Thermal Hydrolytic Optimization and Reduction), a technology developed to reduce delamination susceptibility in vials and Gx FLASH, another proprietary test procedure to predict the susceptibility of vials to delamination.

Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Market insights

The global Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging market size to be valued at USD 88,504.2 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period. The Primary packaging first envelopes the drug and protects it from contamination. Along with protection, primary packaging used in this industry is often involved in dispensing and dosing drug contents. Labels containing information regarding drug use, caution, and others are often printed or attached to primary packaging products such as bottles, pouches, tubes, vials, blister packs, and others.

Primary pharmaceutical packaging is expected to emerge as the largest segment over the forecast period. This can be contributed to factors such as minimal product-package interaction, protection of quality, and enhanced performance at point-of-use. In addition, ease-of-use for the patient is a major driving factor for the primary packaging segment on account of the increasing trend of self-medication. Further, the complex needs of the rapidly growing biologics market are spurring developments in parenteral packaging.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Insights

The global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging market size to be valued at USD 42,915.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increasing stringent quality requirements and outsourcing of pharmaceutical packaging to contract packagers in emerging countries are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing the packaging activities to contract packagers to reduce the overall cost of production and speed to market. This is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, lack of in-house packaging capabilities, expertise, and budget constraints are the major issues faced by small pharmaceutical companies in the industry. Contract packaging service providers are recognized as an effective approach to curb such issues of the small companies owing to the low-cost service offering.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.7% in 2019 owing to the quality service offerings by the CPOs and CDMOs based in the U.S. In addition, most of the pharmaceutical companies outsource their wrapping activities to contract packagers North America to simplify entry into the U.S. markets. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of contract packaging service providers in the region. These players are focusing on expanding their facilities to satisfy the growing needs of pharmaceuticals companies. In addition, increasing the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging countries such as India is further driving the growth of the market in the region.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is highly fragmented with the presence of large and medium-sized international companies as well as small-sized domestic players. The global market is steadily moving toward sustainable packaging owing to rising stringent regulations regarding the use of excessive plastic packaging coupled with growing sustainability awareness among consumers.

