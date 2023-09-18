Employee Background Screening Services Procurement Intelligence, Cost and Pricing Analysis Report 2030

Employee Background Screening Services Procurement Intelligence

The employee background screening services category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030. Businesses are increasingly implementing background checks to protect themselves from legal liability and ensure employee safety. These checks identify potential risks like criminal histories, financial issues, and drug use, enabling them to make informed hiring decisions. For instance, companies can protect themselves against liability in case of crime or accident and ensure employee safety by identifying potential risks like violence or drug use. Through the identification of individuals with a history of violence or criminal behavior, background checks can assist businesses in spotting possible hazards to workplace safety. The growing risk of fraud brought on by employee fraud is a major problem for businesses of all kinds. Employers can use background checks to spot possible fraudsters by looking up their criminal histories, financial difficulties, and work histories.

Technology has made background checks more affordable and accessible, leading to increased demand for these services. Globalization has made it more challenging for employers to verify employee backgrounds due to a lack of international cooperation and increasing use of technology as it is easier for people to hide their criminal records, but employment screening services can help overcome this by providing access to global databases of criminal records. Employers are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of background checks due to the increasing number of noteworthy fraud and violence cases linked to employees with criminal records. For instance, in April 2023, a branch manager (BM) of the Central Bank of India was charged with fraud of USD 37,000 by the Aligarh police. The BM, who was absconding, was charged with stealing the money and using it to wager on IPL cricket matches, according to the police.

Companies are continuously focusing on increasing accuracy through strategic acquisitions or technological partnerships. For instance,

In March 2023, VerifyNow Pty Ltd, an Australian provider of job screening, was purchased by Accurate Background. The acquisition strengthened Accurate’s offering of worldwide compliance-driven employment screening products while enhancing its vision to expand globally.

In November 2022, Oracle partnered with Global HR Research (GHRR), a technology leader in employment screening services, drug testing, and verifications, to enhance its human capital management (HCM) system and boost its HR resources job placement efficiency.

Background checks are becoming more effective and economical for companies by using AI to automate tasks like data collecting and processing. Employers can make better hiring judgments because AI can spot patterns and trends in data that human analysts miss. By learning and developing over time, machine learning, a type of AI, raises the accuracy and effectiveness of background checks. Employers may conduct background checks more easily and affordably without investing in their own equipment thanks to cloud computing and natural language processing (NLP), which automate the extraction of information from documents. Overall, background checks and hiring decisions are improving thanks to AI and NLP.

Employee Background Screening Services Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The number of both large and small companies operating in different areas has caused the employee background screening services category to become highly fragmented globally. Players compete aggressively with one another to grow their customer base and offer superior customer service.

Financial integrity checks, criminal record checks, and ID verifications account for the largest cost component of the employee background screening services business.

Most of the service providers offer services such as criminal background checks, drug testing, and employment verification.

List of Key Suppliers

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc

HireRight, LLC

A-Check America Inc.

Verity Screening Solutions

Capita Plc

Triton

DataFlow Group

Sterling Talent Solutions

First Advantage Corporation

Accurate Background

Employee Background Screening Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

