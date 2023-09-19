JAR Senior Club Brings Together Seniors and Local Community Resources at Free Wellness Event During Healthy Aging Month

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — JAR Senior Club (JSC), the first senior club in San Diego dedicated to bringing together seniors and local community resources at no cost to individuals 64 years old and older, celebrates Healthy Aging Month with the JSC Wellness Event on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, senior talent show, games, health education and more. JSC expects to draw over 150 attendees at 2340 East 8th St. National City CA 91950. Admission is free to all senior community members.

Founded by local San Diegan Angel Ogapong, JSC aims to provide seniors with a sense of belonging through community, engagement, education and health and wellness. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will speak on the Safe Seniors Program against elder abuse at the event. National City Mayor Ron Morrison and Chula Vista Mayor John McCann will also be present to discuss the importance of proactively engaging seniors.

“I was the primary caretaker for my grandparents, and as they got older I saw how much their daily lives and overall health were affected by lack of engagement and community,” said JSC Founder Angel Ogapong. “I decided to launch JSC to alleviate the disengagement seniors were experiencing while educating them about free resources that are not only available to them, but created for them.”

JSC also helps seniors navigate through Medicare benefits and bridge access to additional resources that they may not know are available to them at no cost.

Medicare health insurance representatives will be present to educate seniors about benefiting programs. Community partners American Medical Response and SuiteCare Pharmacy will provide free healthcare screenings for attendees.

Supporting nonprofits including Filipino American Chamber of Commerce Greater San Diego and the National Latina Business Women Association San Diego will be at the event.

Philippine musical artist Nyoy Volante, also known as “King of Philippine Acoustic Pop,” will perform a special performance for attending guests.

For more information, contact JSC Founder Angel Ogapong at Angel.ogapong@jaragent.com

###

JAR Senior Club (JSC) is the first senior club in San Diego dedicated to bringing together seniors and local community resources at no cost to individuals 64 years old and older. JSC aims to provide seniors with a sense of belonging through community, engagement, education and health and wellness.

Founded by local San Diegan Angel Ogapong, JSC also helps seniors navigate through Medicare benefits and bridge access to additional resources that seniors may not know are available to them. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JARSANDIEGOTEAM/