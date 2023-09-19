Tulsa Dentist Takes a Green Initiative: Eco-Friendly Practices for Sustainable Dentistry

Tulsa, OK, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — In an ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, Utica Dental of Tulsa, a leading dental practice in Tulsa, is proud to announce the launch of its eco-friendly initiative aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of dental care while providing high-quality services to patients.

With increasing awareness of environmental issues, Utica Dental of Tulsa recognizes the importance of adopting eco-conscious practices in the dental industry. The practice has taken proactive steps to minimize its impact on the environment and promote sustainable dentistry.



Key highlights of Utica Dental of Tulsa’s green initiative include:

Digital Patient Records: Utica Dental of Tulsa has transitioned to digital patient records and forms, significantly reducing paper usage and waste. Patients can conveniently complete paperwork electronically, contributing to a more eco-friendly experience. Water Conservation: The practice has implemented water-saving technologies, such as low-flow faucets and environmentally-friendly sterilization techniques, to reduce water consumption during dental procedures. Energy-Efficient Technology: Utica Dental of Tulsa has invested in energy-efficient dental equipment and lighting, reducing energy consumption and minimizing its carbon footprint. Eco-Friendly Materials: The practice sources eco-friendly dental materials and supplies whenever possible, choosing options that are both effective and environmentally responsible. Waste Reduction: Utica Dental of Tulsa has implemented recycling programs and waste reduction strategies, ensuring that dental waste is disposed of responsibly. Green Dentistry Education: The practice is committed to educating patients about the importance of sustainable dentistry and providing tips for eco-friendly oral care routines at home.

Dr. Mtthew E. Walker, the lead dentist at Utica Dental of Tulsa, expressed their dedication to this initiative, saying, “We believe that healthcare should not come at the expense of our planet. By adopting eco-friendly practices, we aim to provide exceptional dental care while reducing our environmental impact and contributing to a healthier world for future generations.”

Patients of Utica Dental of Tulsa can expect the same high level of care and service while knowing that their dental care choices align with responsible environmental stewardship.

The practice encourages patients and the community to join them in their green journey toward a more sustainable future.

For more information about Utica Dental of Tulsa’s eco-friendly practices or to schedule an appointment, please visit – www.uticadental.com or contact – +1 (918) 673-2601.

###