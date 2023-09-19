Lucintel Forecasts Global Metal Composite Power Inductor Market to Reach $0.9 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global metal composite power inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial, IT and telecom, and healthcaresectors. The global metal composite power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $939.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are considerable use of these inductors in novel mobile electronic devices, increasing interest for automation among industry 4.0 technologies, and rising trend for electric vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in metal composite power inductor market to 2030 by type (wire wound, multilayered, thin film type, and others), form (DC-DC converters, tuning circuits, module circuits, and filters), mounting (through hole and surface mount), end use (consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, wire wound, multilayered, and thin film typeare the major segments of metal composite power inductor market by type. Lucintel forecast that multilayeredis expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant use in automotive and industrial applications owing to its lightweight and easy installation.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to tremendous demand for digital and electronic products for both personal and professional use.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding acceptance in consumer electronics, rising preference for eco-friendly automotive, existence of key manufacturers in the region.

Wurth Electronics, Bourns, Abracon, KEMET, Cyntec, Murata Manufacturing, Little Fuse, NIC Components, Pulse Electronics, and SUMIDA are the major suppliers in the metal composite power inductor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Spray Foam Insulation Market

North American Spray Foam Insulation Market

3.Mineral Wool Insulation Market

4.Polyurethane Foam Market:

5.Spray Foam Equipment Market:

6.Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market:

7.Phenolic Insulation Market:

8.Aerogel Market:

9.Medical Foam Market:

10.Zinc Oxide in the Global Cosmetics Market: