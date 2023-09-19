Lucintel Forecasts Global Natural Disaster Detection Iot Market to Reach $3.9 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global natural disaster detection iot market looks promising with opportunities in the flood detection, drought detection, wildfire detection, landslide detection, earthquake detection, and weather monitoringapplications. The global natural disaster detection iot market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 32.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of IoT and sensor-based equipment to predict natural disasters, rising demand for satellite remote sensing and GIS (geographic information systems), and growing preference for AI and data analytic techniques for predictive analysis.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in natural disaster detection iot market to 2030 by component (hardware, solution, and services), communication system (first responder tools, satellite-assisted equipment, vehicle-ready gateways, and emergency response radars), application (flood detection, drought detection, wildfire detection, landslide detection, earthquake detection, weather monitoring, and others), end use (government organizations, private companies, law enforcement agencies, and rescue personnel), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, first responder tools, satellite-assisted equipment, vehicle-ready gateways, and emergency response radarsare the major segments of natural disaster detection iot market by communication system. Lucintel forecast that first responder toolsis expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, flood detection will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

NEC, BlackBerry, Semtech, SAP, Sony, Nokia, Sadeem Technology, Lumineye, Venti, and SimpliSafe are the major suppliers in the natural disaster detection iot market.

