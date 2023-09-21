Lucintel Forecasts Global Embedded Hypervisor Market to Reach $10.8 billionby 2030.

Embedded Hypervisor Market

Posted on 2023-09-21 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

https://www.lucintel.com/embedded-hypervisor-market.aspx

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Embedded Hypervisor Market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare markets. The global embedded hypervisor market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of virtualization in embedded systems across various industries, growing trend of IoT and edge computing, and rising demand for data security in variou enterprises across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in embedded hypervisor to 2030 by component (software and services), technology (desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data centre virtualization), enterprise size (small & medium sized enterprise, and large enterprise), end use (aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data centre virtualizationare the major segments of embedded hypervisor market by technology. Lucintel forecast that desktop virtualization is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to rising penetration of V2I and V2V and ADAS features in vehicles across the globe.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Vmware, QNX Software, SYSGO AG, Siemens EDA, WindRiver Systems, ENEA, Sierraware, and TenAsys Corporation are the major suppliers in the embedded hypervisor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

3. Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

4. Printed Circuit Board Market:

5. Semiconductor Market:

6. Connector Market:

7. Pressure Sensor Market:

8. Probe Card Market:

9. Sensor Market:

10. Smart Card IC Market:

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution