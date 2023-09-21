Lucintel Forecasts Global Embedded Hypervisor Market to Reach $10.8 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Embedded Hypervisor Market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare markets. The global embedded hypervisor market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of virtualization in embedded systems across various industries, growing trend of IoT and edge computing, and rising demand for data security in variou enterprises across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in embedded hypervisor to 2030 by component (software and services), technology (desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data centre virtualization), enterprise size (small & medium sized enterprise, and large enterprise), end use (aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data centre virtualizationare the major segments of embedded hypervisor market by technology. Lucintel forecast that desktop virtualization is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to rising penetration of V2I and V2V and ADAS features in vehicles across the globe.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Vmware, QNX Software, SYSGO AG, Siemens EDA, WindRiver Systems, ENEA, Sierraware, and TenAsys Corporation are the major suppliers in the embedded hypervisor market.

"

