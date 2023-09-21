Lucintel Forecasts Global cable gland Market to Reach $ 2.7 billionby 2030

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cable gland market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, mining, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and processing, and chemical markets. The global cable gland market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in the demand for cable management systems, on-going development in the telecom industry, and growing production of automobiles and increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cable gland to 2030 by cable type (armoured and unarmoured), type (industrial and hazardous), material (brass, stainless steel, plastic and nylon, and others), end use industry (oil and gases, mining, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and processing, chemical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, armoured and unarmoured are the major segments of cable gland market by cable type. Lucintel forecasts that armoured will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it contains a single outer seal and are widely utilized for cables without an inner covering or bedding under the armor.

Within this market, aerospace will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for better utilization of resources and materials, minimization of maintenance costs, protection from dust and moisture present in space vehicles, as well as enhancing the performance, and safety systems.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of electric vehicle manufacturing companies, increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings, and growing research and development investments towards technology.

ABB, Amphenol Corporation, Cmp Products, Cortem, Eaton Corporation, Elsewedy Electric, Emerson Electric, Hubbell, Hummel, and Warom Technology are the major suppliers in the cable gland market.

