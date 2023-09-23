Unveiling the Remarkable Success Rate of Dental Implants: A Game-Changer in Restorative Dentistry

Corpus Christi, TX, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier dental implant services, redefining smiles, and restoring oral health. With an exceptional team of implant dentists in Corpus Christi, including Dr. Joel Khoo and Dr. ReAnn Boss, Tide Dental is the premier destination for individuals seeking restorative dentistry services.

Corpus Christi, TX, has found its dental implant haven with Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants. Dr. Joel Khoo combines his expertise from prosthodontics specialty training and advanced dental technology for crafting aesthetically pleasing smiles while emphasizing long-term oral health and hygiene. Dr. ReAnn Boss brings her dental surgery and orthodontics expertise to ensure comprehensive care for every patient.

Dental implants are more than replacements for missing teeth; they’re a long-lasting solution for smile restoration. Beyond the visual appeal, dental implants offer practical benefits. Boasting a remarkable over 95% 10-year success rate, dental implants provide a secure foundation that helps regain up to 70% of biting force, ensuring patients can enjoy their favorite foods without worries.

“These dental implants go beyond aesthetics,” says Dr. Joel Khoo. “Stimulating the jawbone, safeguarding the innate facial structure, and averting bone loss are integral aspects of their impact. Our goal is to not only enhance smiles but also improve the overall quality of life for our patients.”

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants distinguishes itself with its commitment to excellence. Hybridge dental implants, a cutting-edge innovation, accelerate the treatment process, delivering stunning results faster than ever. The clinic is dedicated to ensuring accessibility to all, offering affordable payment plans, and working seamlessly with insurance providers to align coverage with individual needs and budgets.

To further enhance patient care, Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants welcomes new patients with a free orthodontic consultation. This commitment to personalized service sets the clinic apart, providing a comprehensive understanding of treatment options tailored to each individual.

Dr. ReAnn Boss states, “At our clinic, dental implants are more than a procedure; they’re a journey towards restored confidence and enhanced well-being. We take pride in being the go-to implant dentist in Corpus Christi, providing compassionate care and transformative results.”

