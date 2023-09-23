MORBiZ Offering New Web Presence Services for Small Businesses

Kirkland, WA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — In a world driven by digital interactions, establishing a robust online presence is no longer a choice, but a necessity for small businesses striving to succeed. MORBiZ’s comprehensive Web Presence Campaigns offer a strategic toolkit designed to elevate your brand’s visibility, customer engagement, and overall growth, both online and off. Below, we explore the primary components of our campaigns and the distinctive advantages each facet brings to the table.

1. Fully Customized & Responsive Marketing Website: Your website serves as the virtual gateway to your business. A responsive design is paramount, ensuring that your website is flawlessly accessible and functional across various devices. With MORBiZ’s expertise, a cutting-edge, search engine optimized (SEO) and responsive website tailored to your unique business identity is crafted, leaving a lasting impression on visitors and fostering trust and credibility, while inciting action through language, graphics and forms.

2. Geo-Targeted Google Pay-Per-Click Campaign: Navigating the intricate landscape of online advertising can be daunting, but MORBiZ’s geo-targeted Google Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaign simplifies the process. By strategically placing your business at the forefront of search results, this campaign optimizes your advertising budget while connecting you with a localized audience actively seeking your products or services.

3. Social Media Setup for Facebook and Google: The digital era has reshaped how businesses interact with their audience, making social media a pivotal component of brand communication. MORBiZ streamlines your brand’s social media presence by setting up and optimizing profiles on platforms like Facebook and Google.

4. Google Maps Setup and Management: Discoverability is a cornerstone of online success, especially for local businesses. MORBiZ’s expertise ensures your business is accurately and prominently represented on Google Maps, simplifying the journey for potential customers trying to locate your physical establishment.

5. Monthly Blog with Posts to Facebook: Consistent, valuable content is a driving force behind online engagement and customer retention. MORBiZ’s monthly blog posts, shared on Facebook, not only keep your audience informed but also position you as an industry authority, attracting new prospects and fostering trust. This service also maximizes our SEO efforts both on and off your custom website.

6. Optional Voice-Over-Video Collage with Video Marketing: Video content holds unparalleled power in conveying your brand’s essence succinctly and effectively. With the option of a voice-over-video collage, MORBiZ empowers you to craft compelling videos that narrate your brand’s story, showcase products, or provide informative insights, captivating audiences across platforms.

7. Upload Video to YouTube, Your Site, and 35+ Top-Ranked Sites: Should you opt for a video, it’s important to know that content dissemination amplifies the impact of our efforts. MORBiZ’s video publication campaign takes your video beyond conventional channels, distributing them across 35 top-ranked websites. This not only enhances visibility, but also augments our off-siteSEO endeavors.

8. Optional Internet Directory Cleanup: Online directories play a pivotal role in local search engine optimization (SEO). To ensure potential customers find accurate information, MORBiZ offers the option of cleaning up and optimizing your business listings across various directories, establishing a cohesive digital footprint.

A comprehensive web presence campaign from MORBiZ is ultimately designed to grow your bottom line by making your business more visible to local customers who need your goods and services. If you’d like to learn more about our digital marketing services for small businesses, please reach out to our friendly and knowledgeable team by calling 1-855-266-7249 or drop us a note using the contact form found at www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form. Thanks for considering MORBiZ as your Internet marketing partner, we look forward to making a positive impact for your business.