Light Of The Moon Publishing Has Released New G.W. Mullins Zombie Novel “The Night Of The Walkers”

New York, USA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing has released the new Sci-Fi/Fantasy Zombie novel, “The Night Of The Walkers” by author G.W. Mullins. This book is the first of a multi-book series.

Best-Selling author, G.W. Mullins, reinvents his writing with a new writing genre in “The Night Of The Walkers” series. In the first book, when NASA spotted a derelict spacecraft on the outer edge of Earth’s atmosphere, they had no idea where it came from. A salvage mission was launched, and relic was retrieved and brought back to earth. No one knew the power of the relic, or that it would release deadly spores into the atmosphere.

The plague that resulted from the spores would spread worldwide. The infection spread like wildfire across the United States. Those infected quickly found out, death is no escape. Those not infected, lived to witness a new breed emerge called Walkers.

“The Night Of The Walkers ” is available in print book, Hardback ISBN 978-1-958221-22-8, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-958221-23-5 and Various eBook formats. All print book formats can be found at great book sellers such as Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com Barnes and Noble, Nook, Books-A-Million, Powell’s City of Books and many more locations world-wide.

​For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 14 years. His writing has focused on the Paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.” His most popular work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen” featuring Book One “The Polar Bear King”, Book Two “War Of The Witches”, and Book Three “The Story of Gerda And Kai.”

Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the DarkLighter” Book One “Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” and “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “The Legend Of White Bear” (a Native American paranormal shapeshifting story), “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the currently releasing “The Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event).