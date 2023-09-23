Cosmetic Choice’s Contribution to Consumer Education in Cosmetic Procedures

Kew, Australia, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmetic Choice a leading beauty, cosmetics, health, and wellbeing consultation platform in the Australia takes great pride for its ongoing commitment in the contribution to the consumer education in cosmetic procedures.

This could not be more than true for the field of cosmetic surgery, where there is a wealth of information available to consumers about cosmetic treatments, but not all of it is reliable. The data suggests that 65% of consumers are concerned about lack of education and regulation taking the potential procedure risks. 29% of the consumer participants backed off from the treatment worrying that the treatment wouldn’t be performed properly.

“In such an unregulated market, empowering individuals by raising the right awareness that provides credible information, and educates them to make informed decisions while increasing their confidence in aesthetic care has become more important than ever”, said Dr. Mathew Jafarzadeh, founder of Cosmetic Choice.

Cosmetic Choice recognizes this need to provide consumers with comprehensive and reliable information and has taken proactive steps to deliver a wealth of resources and guidance.

Tailored to support common individual questions and popular aesthetic services, the key initiatives by Cosmetic Choice include:

A Rich Repository of Detailed Procedure Guide: This holistic guide provides consumers with in-depth insights into various cosmetic treatments. The guide also covers the purpose, expected results, potential risks, and recovery processes involved in each procedure.

This holistic guide provides consumers with in-depth insights into various cosmetic treatments. The guide also covers the purpose, expected results, potential risks, and recovery processes involved in each procedure. Expert-Verified Information: A reliable source of accurate information addressing patient-focused queries and concerns. Especially, created by the team of industry experts at Cosmetic Choice.

A Visualization to Realistic Expectations: A well-informative platform supplemented by before and after photos help consumers visualise the realistic results they might expect. This way they can embark on their cosmetic journey with confidence and satisfaction.

Transparent Costing: Consumers can access clear and transparent cost breakdowns, ensuring they have a full understanding of the financial aspects associated with cosmetic procedures.

Consumers can access clear and transparent cost breakdowns, ensuring they have a full understanding of the financial aspects associated with cosmetic procedures. Practitioner Qualification Verification: Through Cosmetic Choice’s feature-rich online digital healthcare platform, consumers can check and confirm the specialization and experience of their chosen cosmetic surgeons.

Post-Procedure Recovery and Care: The healthcare platform also offers valuable insights into the recovery process, providing consumers with guidance on post-operative care, expected timelines, and potential side effects.

Indeed, well-informed consumers are the cornerstone of a safe and thriving cosmetic environment. By providing accessible, reliable information, consumers can make confident decisions about their aesthetic goals.

Cosmetic Choice’s initiative to consumer education in cosmetic procedures is empowering consumers make informed decisions for their well-being and aesthetic aspirations.

Consumers looking for a reliable and authentic beauty, cosmetics, and health consultation platform in Australia, can visit their website today and find the expert cosmetic surgeons for all your beauty, health and cosmetic needs.

About Cosmetic Choice

Cosmetic Choice is a beauty, cosmetics, health, and wellbeing consultation platform and an online marketplace for all beauty and cosmetic enthusiasts as well as healthcare providers. The platform enables customers to find and connect with the right healthcare professionals online through video calls for consultation. And facilitates service providers to improve their clinic awareness and grow their practice online.