The Council of Hmong Public Relations Working Committee on the Hmong Country initiative

New York, NY, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Proudly announced the upcoming working agenda of Nation building, Referendum initiative, Doctrine, Proclamation, Declaration, Constitution and to engage with the international Communities for the recognition of a Hmong Country.

The Working Committee shall focus on the Hmong religion Kamen, the Hmong written alphabet pahauh, National Flag, cultural identity, and the right of Self-determination.

The Hmong shall establish their sovereign independent State, submit its application to be member of the United Nations, fulfilling international obligations and maintaining international peace and security.

With the newly established Office in New York, the Hmong Nation in due time shall engage, interact with Member States, relevant Agencies of the United Nations to secure its place in the family of Nations.