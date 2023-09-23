Pinnacle Infotech Presents the 5th Global BIM Summit: A Gathering of AECO Visionaries

Dallas, TX, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Pinnacle Infotech is excited to announce the 5th Global BIM Summit, set to take place on October 26th and 27th, 2023, at The Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, Texas. This prestigious event brings together AEC (Architectural, Engineering, and Construction) professionals for a two-day exploration of Building Information Modeling (BIM) innovations, industry trends, and networking opportunities.

Date: October 26 – 27, 2023

Time: October 26, 3 PM – October 27, 5 PM

Location: The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX, 75202

Event Type: In-Person / Offline

The 5th Global BIM Summit serves as a testament to Pinnacle Infotech’s dedication to fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange within the AEC industry. This summit provides a unique platform for industry leaders, practitioners, and visionaries to connect, share insights, and shape the future of the AEC landscape.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Expert Insights: Join us to benefit from the expertise of renowned speakers from industry giants such as Autodesk, Dodge Data & Analytics, Trimble, and more. Gain valuable insights into the latest industry trends and cutting-edge technologies through insightful presentations.

Interactive Learning: Engage in interactive learning sessions led by industry pioneers. Explore new tools, techniques, and strategies to enhance your BIM capabilities.

Networking Opportunities: Expand your professional network by connecting with industry peers during dedicated networking sessions. Forge valuable relationships that can drive your career and projects forward.

Panel Discussions: Participate in enlightening panel discussions featuring thought leaders who will tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the AEC sector.

Diverse Speaker Lineup: Our event boasts a diverse lineup of industry experts, including:

Steve Jones from Dodge Data & Analytics, sharing insights on Trends in the US Construction Industry.

Travis Voss from SMACNA, discussing the use of AR & VR Technologies to empower your Superintendents with the model.

Michael Salazar from ACI Architects, revealing how outsourcing to Pinnacle helped ACI increase revenue.

Andy Dickey from HP.

Tristan Randall from Autodesk.

Mohamed Adel from Bird Construction.

Travis Riley from J.R. Hobbs Company.

Event Inclusions:

Complimentary accommodation at The Adolphus Hotel on October 26th.

Check-in starts at 3:00 PM on October 26th.

Join us for a splendid cocktail reception and networking event on October 26th from 6:00 PM.

Enjoy all-inclusive meals on October 27th, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, as you delve into BIM discussions.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to be a part of the 5th Global BIM Summit and immerse yourself in the world of BIM innovation and collaboration. Register today to secure your spot at this transformative event. Join us in shaping the future of the AEC industry.

For registration and more information about the 5th Global BIM Summit, please visit https://pinnacleinfotech.com/events/pinnacle-5th-global-bim-summit/

About Pinnacle Infotech:



At Pinnacle, we "Construct Certainty with Technology"



We are the global leader in providing innovative end-to-end BIM solutions to Architecture, Engineering Construction (AEC) firms worldwide, enabling our clients to control their construction projects completely. Our work spans the entire BIM spectrum, from 3D to 7D, to facilitate project coordination, collaboration, asset management, cost, and resource optimization.

We have 3000+ employees in 12 global delivery centers worldwide to ensure quick turnarounds on complex projects. As a result, Pinnacle has successfully executed over 15000+ BIM projects for 2000+ satisfied clients in 43+ countries across 6 continents. The portfolio includes projects such as Airports, Manufacturing Units, Data Centers, Hospitals, Stadiums, High-Rise Towers, and more.

Our process orientation & quality control are as per ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 19650-5, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015 standards.