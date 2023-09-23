Four international events for Vanzetti Engineering

2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Cavallerleone, Italy, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Vanzetti Engineering is attending four major international events to present its cryogenic pumps for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and air gases. These are the Gastech, ADIPEC, KORMARINE and Marintec China trade fairs, four major events for the energy and marine industry.

“Until a few years ago, it was very difficult to imagine LNG as the main fuel for ship propulsion and other on-board operations; this solution is currently well established with the increasingly necessary aim of reducing the environmental impact of shipping. Widespread adoption of LNG-powered ships depends not only on the on-board technology, but also and above all on the availability of refuelling infrastructure and investment in LNG technologies. Discussing with industry players during these events means observing the LNG supply chain in order to understand the technological needs and be ready to respond with our product”, explains Valeria Vanzetti Ghio, sole director of Vanzetti Engineering.



Gastech, taking place from 5-8 September 2023 in Singapore, is the international trade fair supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen and energy industry. The event hosts more than 20 halls with over 750 international exhibitors covering the global value chain of natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low carbon solutions and climate technology. On its Gastech stand in Hall 4/Stand C172, Vanzetti Engineering is exhibiting the ARTIKA 160-2S submersible cryogenic pump and the cold-end of the VT-3 high-pressure cryogenic reciprocating pump.

ADIPEC, which takes place from 2-5 October 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is one of the world’s leading gatherings for the energy industry. Over 2,200 companies from all over the world, representing the entire energy ecosystem and beyond, will come together at ADIPEC to showcase the latest strategies and innovations that are defining the future of energy.

Alongside the 16 exhibition halls, the fair hosts four specialised industry areas: the decarbonisation zone, the maritime and logistics zone, digitalisation in the energy zone and the manufacturing and industrialisation exhibition-conference. Vanzetti Engineering is exhibiting in Hall 1/ Stand 1431.

KORMARINE takes place in Busan, South Korea, from 24-27 October 2023 and presents the major innovations in the marine industry. With 8 national pavilions and 7 association pavilions, the fair hosts 700 companies from 30 countries. This event is an important international showcase for Vanzetti Engineering (Hall 2/ Stand 4L03), which has seen a significant increase in the supply of its cryogenic pumps to the marine market since 2021.

Marintec China takes place in Shanghai, China, from 5 to 8 December 2023 and is one of the most authoritative B2B platforms for the international marine industry. After a break of a few years due to the pandemic, Vanzetti Engineering is returning to this important event (Hall 2/ Stand N2E5C), which offers a broad overview of exhibiting companies, manufacturers and service providers along the entire shipbuilding supply chain. The 2019 edition of this biennial event hosted 2,200 exhibitors and 71,736 trade visitors from 100 countries.

Established in 1984, Vanzetti Engineering S.p.A. is an Italian company active in the design and manufacture of cryogenic equipment for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and air gases. With its range of products, Vanzetti Engineering is able to cover downstream applications in the LNG chain.

Opened in 2015, its new 12,000 m2 plant houses its cryogenic pump and skid production processing departments, and has allowed for a considerable increase in the company’s production capacity.

Thanks to the skills acquired over the years, Vanzetti Engineering has developed a complete range of cryogenic pumps and components for its main business sectors: Marine, Automotive and Industrial. Vanzetti Engineering’s solutions are used in many types of applications, including: fuel systems for marine engines and ship refuelling; LNG/L-CNG refuelling stations; transfer systems from road trailers and stationary storage tanks; satellite stations with power supply and support to the gas pipeline network, including power generation plants; medium and high pressure filling of air gas cylinders (nitrogen, argon, oxygen) for industrial, food and medical applications.

