Pipe bevelling Machines providing an effective solution for Industry by Steelbeast

Lancashire, UK, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Steelbeast by JEI Solutions Steelbeast.co.uk presents a complete range of portable and automatic stationary machines to create milled bevelled edges on the ends of all sizes of pipes, making them weld ready for joining, at a variety of angles, with the minimum of operator effort.

The smallest portable model is the Compact PB-2, that can face and bevel pipes with an ID between 22mm and 48mm, and available with either corded or battery-operated motor, along with a pneumatic option.

The Portable range also incorporates the PB-5 which will cover Pipes from 32mm ID to 114 OD, and the PB-10 which covers Pipes from 84mm ID to 273mm OD with optional attachments to increase it’s capacity to between 84mm ID and 355mm OD.

Larger Pipes can be milled and bevelled with the Impressive heavy duty stationary PB40 PBS Pipe bevelling system, designed to save time and money with it’s incredible efficiency. Ideal for bevelling or facing Pipes, tanks and tubes in a range of diameters from 200mm to 1000mm. It’s high speed rotary bevelling head is fitted with indexible tooling to enable effective machining of bevel widths up to 45mm across, and angles between 0 and 60 degrees.

Steelbeast’s range of bevelling solutions are supported by a skilled technical team who travel across the UK to offer on site demonstrations and product training.

Contact sales@jeisolutions.co.uk or give our team a call on (44) 1706 229490 for more information.

Website link – https://www.steelbeast.co.uk