Lucintel Forecasts Global inline moisture sensor Market to Reach $2.7 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global inline moisture sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and commercial markets. The global inline moisture sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for moisture sensors in various industries like agriculture and food processing, increasing requirement for effective quality control methods among end-users, and rising penetration rates of inline moisture sensors.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in inline moisture sensor to 2030 by type (contact type and non-contact type), application (industrial and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, contact type and non-contact type are the major segments of inline moisture sensor market by type . Lucintel forecasts that contact type will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is used in industrial applications that measure the moisture content of paper and cardboard and also can detect water leaks by detecting changes in contact resistance near a leak or higher humidity levels as well as moisture content in the soil.

Within this market, industrial will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for real-time process monitoring and control.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for food products from an aging society as well as rising need for quality control methods among end-users.

PCE Instruments, Dryer Master, Finna Group, CSC Scientific Company, Lignomat, Microtec, Moisttech, Grecon, Kett, and Brookhuis are the major suppliers in the inline moisture sensor market.

“

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. United States Residential Humidifier Market

2. Virtual Reality Headset Market

3. Household Appliances Market

4. Smartphone Market:

5. Game Consoles Market:

6. CMOS Image Sensors Market:

7. Kitchen Appliances Market:

8. Image Sensors Market:

9. LED Market:

10. Personal Computer Market: