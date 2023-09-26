Lucintel Forecasts Global multi-mode receiver Market to Reach $1.8 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global multi-mode receiver market looks promising with opportunities in the navigation & positioning and landing markets. The global multi-mode receiver market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing aviation avionics retrofit market, rising demand for lightweight and space saving aircraft component, and increasing number of aircraft deliveries across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in multi-mode receiver to 2030 by platform (fixed wing and rotary wing), fit (line-fit and retrofit), sub-system (ILS, MLS, GLS, and VOR/DME), application (navigation & positioning and landing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, line-fit and retrofit are the major segments of multi-mode receiver market by fit. Lucintel forecasts that retrofit is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, navigation & positioning will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Leonardo, Rockwell Collins, Saab, Indra Sistemas, Intelcan Techno Systems, BAE Systems, Honeywell International, Systems Interface, Thales, and Val Avionics are the major suppliers in the multi-mode receiver market.

“

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. United States Residential Humidifier Market

2. Virtual Reality Headset Market

3. Household Appliances Market

4. Smartphone Market:

5. Game Consoles Market:

6. CMOS Image Sensors Market:

7. Kitchen Appliances Market:

8. Image Sensors Market:

9. LED Market:

10. Personal Computer Market: