The global environment gas sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2028

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the environment gas sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, air purifier, smart devices, smart home, smart city, and wearable applications. The global environment gas sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $213.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of diseases caused by harmful air and growing concern towards environment degradation caused by population growth, industrial pollution, vehicle exhaust, and household waste across the globe.

In this market, pellistor, Infrared (IR), metal oxide semiconductor (MOS), electrochemical (EC), optical particle monitor (OPM), photoionization detectors (PID), field asymmetric ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS), quartz crystal microbalance (QCM), and miniaturised gas chromatography (GC) are the major segments of environment gas sensor market by product type. Lucintel forecast that metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing application of these sensors for NO and NO2 gas detection at both industrial as well as laboratory settings.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of these sensors to automate air flow into driver’s compartment and track emissions as per the environmental standards.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, increasing number of smart cities projects, and growing adoption of smart sensor based devices in the region.

Robert Bosch, Siemens, GfG Gas Detection, ABB, and AlphaSense are the major suppliers in the global environment gas sensor market.

