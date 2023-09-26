Pure Dentistry Rocklin Announcing Invisalign Day on Oct 18th: $600 Off + Free Consultation!

Rocklin, CA, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Dentistry Rocklin is thrilled to announce a special Invisalign Day on October 18th. This exclusive event offers patients a remarkable opportunity to achieve a straighter smile with substantial savings on Invisalign in Rocklin, CA.

With $600 off full Invisalign cases, $300 off limited Invisalign cases, and a complimentary consultation, Pure Dentistry Rocklin is the go-to destination for achieving the smile you’ve always wanted. Dr. Darce Slate and his team specialize in using cutting-edge digital X-rays and impressions, ensuring precise alignment correction and bite improvement. This one-day exclusive event is the perfect chance for individuals to embark on their journey to a confident smile.

Patient safety is paramount here. The practice maintains rigorous infection control and universal precautions, guaranteeing a sterile environment. All equipment is meticulously sterilized before each use. Furthermore, the practice is dedicated to maximizing insurance reimbursements for covered procedures and offers various payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

Dr. Slate, the driving force and leading dentist in Rocklin, CA, expresses enthusiasm about this exclusive event. He stated, “The offer we will provide on Invisalign is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to save on their journey to a straighter smile. We’re committed to delivering exceptional care while making orthodontic treatment more affordable and accessible on October 18th.”

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer! Schedule your appointment for $600 off the full Invisalign case or $300 off the limited Invisalign case at Pure Dentistry Rocklin on October 18th. Visit our website at: https://www.puredentistry.com/ or call 916-780-1000 for more information

About Pure Dentistry Rocklin

Pure Dentistry Rocklin is a leading dental practice in Rocklin, CA, specializing in Invisalign and comprehensive dental services. Dr. Darce Slate and the team are dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and creating confident smiles. For correcting misaligned teeth or bite issues, this office offers customized, affordable Invisalign® treatment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaelee

Office Coordinator

Pure Dentistry Rocklin

916-780-1000

puredentistryca@gmail.com