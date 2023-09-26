CareSmartz360 to Showcase Innovative Home Care Solutions at the 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference

Pittsford, New York, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the home care industry, is thrilled to be an exhibitor at the eagerly awaited 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference. This prestigious event, uniting home care professionals nationwide, will unfold on October 23-24, 2023, at the luxurious Hilton in Chicago.

The 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference promises to be an invaluable opportunity to explore groundbreaking solutions that tackle the current challenges within the home care sector. Under the theme, “It’s Where You Belong,” the conference is meticulously crafted to equip professionals with highly effective strategies for delivering top-tier care within the comforting confines of clients’ homes.

Attendees will have the privilege of first-hand exposure to the future of home care as the Caresmartz team, featuring Ruby Mehta (Vice President, Sales) and Mike Paladino (Account Executive), unveil pioneering solutions poised to revolutionize care delivery, streamline operations, and enhance care outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference, connecting with dedicated home care professionals committed to delivering exceptional care,” shared Manipal Dhariwal, CEO of Caresmartz, Inc. at” Booth #414; our team eagerly anticipates engaging with attendees and sharing our expertise in meeting the unique challenges of the home care industry.

The 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference presents a unique platform for professionals to discuss affordable care, the workforce crisis, support for family caregivers, and advocacy for improved care for the growing aging population.

Secure your spots to be in attendance and prepare for an extraordinary experience that promises to shape the future of the home care sector.

About HCAOA

The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the premier trade association dedicated to the home care sector. HCAOA remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the interests of home care leaders, championing the industry’s intrinsic value, addressing growth challenges, and fostering industry-wide awareness and education among members.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an all-encompassing home care software solution meticulously engineered to oversee every facet of an agency’s operations. Their mission is to encourage the home care sector, assisting agencies in reaching new heights of excellence.



By offering HIPAA-compliant, comprehensive business solutions, CareSmartz360 empowers home care agencies to elevate their operational efficiency, enhance employee and customer experiences, and drive revenue growth—all while ensuring full compliance with legal requirements.