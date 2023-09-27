Lucintel Forecasts Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market to Reach $1.1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gas circuit breaker market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global gas circuit breaker market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are swift urban expansion and industrial growth in both established and emerging nations, technological progress and enhancements in transmission grid systems, and government initiatives centered on the development of high-voltage transmission line projects.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in gas circuit breaker market to 2030 by configuration type (single interrupters, two interrupters, and four interrupters), technology (dead tank voltage rating and live tank type), end use industry (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, single interrupter, two interrupters, and four interrupters are the major segments of gas circuit breaker market by configuration type. Lucintel forecasts that single interrupter will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because it provides reliable and efficient interruption of electrical arcs, as well as offers protection for electrical systems and equipment.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and widespread adoption of advanced technologies across various applications, such as mining operations, petrochemical facilities, and manufacturing plants.

APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to surge in investments in electric power infrastructure, escalating electricity demand, and imperative to replace aging electrical equipment.

General Electric, ABB Group, Toshiba Corporation, Nissin Electric, Siemens, Hyosung Corporation, Schneider Electric, Kirloskar Electric, Hitachi, and Fuji Electric are the major suppliers in the gas circuit breaker market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

