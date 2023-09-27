Lucintel Forecasts Global Cataract Surgery Device Market to Reach $10.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cataract surgery device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, opthalamic clinic, and research institute markets. The global cataract surgery device market is expected to reach an estimated $10.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of cataracts diseases, increasing number of patients opting for cataract surgery, and rising preference for high-quality cataract surgical procedures.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cataract surgery device market to 2030 by product (ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, intraocular lenses, femtosecond laser, phacoemulsification equipment, and others), type (equipments and consumbales), end use (hospitals, opthalamic clinics, research institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, ophthalmic viscoelastic device, intraocular lens, femtosecond laser, and phacoemulsification equipment are the major segments of cataract surgery device market by product. Lucintel forecasts that intraocular lens will remain the largest segment due to its growing preference among patients as an efficient and dependable method of replacing the clouded lens with an artificial one to regain clear eyesight.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to rising number of number of cataract operations performed at medicals and growing demand for modernized healthcare facilities in this sector.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to robust healthcare infrastructure, rising number of skilled ophthalmic surgeons, and presence of key market players in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Essilo, HAAG-Streit, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Topcon, Valeant, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems are the major suppliers in the cataract surgery device market.

