Exploring the Future of Display and Touch Technology at C-Touch & Display Shenzhen 2023

Shenzhen, China, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Touch displays are rapidly expanding into new application areas. The continued strength of terminal applications in the automotive industry, the Metaverse, and consumer electronics, as well as the rapid development of new technologies such as IoT, AI, and 5G have opened up new opportunities for display and touch control innovations. To explore these developments, the C-Touch & Display Shenzhen 2023 exhibition is set to captivate a global audience from October 11 to 13, 2023, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

This year’s edition promises to be a comprehensive showcase of the latest advancements in display and intelligent touch control industries. The exhibition is held in conjunction with Commercial Display 2023, Automotive World China, AMTS & AHTE South China 2023, ES Show 2023, and NEPCON ASIA 2023. In total, these events occupy 160,000 square meters of exhibition space, featuring over 3,000 participating brands, with an estimated attendance from 120,000 local visitors and 4,500 overseas visitors.

Moreover, more than 50 thematic summit forums and seminars will delve into trending topics such as smart cockpits and in-vehicle displays, the Metaverse, new display technologies, mini/micro LED, e-paper, AR/VR wearable electronics, smart touch interfaces, holographic displays, smart commercial displays, and 5G industrial interconnections. This year’s edition also introduces new zones, including the Mini/Micro LED Display Technology Zone, Flexible Display Technology Zone, Display Industry Innovation Product Zone, Intelligent Cockpit & In-vehicle Display Technology Zone, E-paper Technology Zone, Camera Module & Machine Vision Zone, Smart Office & Education Innovation Zone, and VR/AR Innovative Application Zone.

The exhibitions main forum, the Shenzhen International Display and Touchscreen Elite Summit 2023, aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the global and Chinese display industry’s progress. The summit seeks to inspire confidence in the industry and catalyze its growth. The summit will showcase innovative solutions for key equipment, materials used in touch control processes, semiconductor displays, multi-touch and large-size touch control solutions, LCD module technology, ultra-thin flexible glass for foldable products, and AMOLED technology. The summit will also highlight the foldable smartphone market, display technology innovations for terminal devices, innovative applications for commercial displays, IoT applications in the commercial display industry, and the future trends of 8K + 5G ultra-high-definition display technology.

Notably, the Shenzhen New Display Technology Exhibition 2023 will run concurrently with C-Touch & Display Shenzhen 2023. To enhance the understanding of the latest technologies showcased at the 2023 SID Display Week and Korea IMID 2023, the SID Beijing Chapter will host the SID New Technology Workshop at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from October 11th-12th, 2023. The workshop will assist display industry professionals grasp the latest theories and cutting-edge technologies in the international display industry, with a specific focus on those featured at SID Display Week and the Korea IMID event. It also aims to facilitate discussions on new development trends, promote China’s information display technology, and foster closer collaboration between researchers from domestic colleges and universities and experts in the enterprise display field.

Simultaneously, the China International Mini/Micro LED Industry Chain Innovation and Development Summit Forum 2023 is set to explore the future trends in the mini/micro LED industry as it enters the mass production phase. Esteemed industry experts will discuss new opportunities for displays in the era of spatial computing as well as key technological breakthroughs in the MLED era. The summit will provide updates on the latest advancements in transfer, testing, and repair processes, with a particular focus on encapsulation and substrate innovations in the mini/micro LED industrial chain.

Organized by RXGC, C-Touch & Display Shenzhen 2023 will also highlight fascinating application scenarios through forums and specialized zones. These will focus on intelligent cockpits and in-vehicle displays, the Metaverse and XR, ultra HD displays, as well as e-paper.

C-Touch & Display Shenzhen 2023 offers free admission to attendees. To register, visit www.quanchu.com.cn/en-gb.html