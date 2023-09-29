Physical Therapy Solutions Highlighted In Empower PT’s New Website

Idaho Falls, ID, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — A new website has launched detailing how Empower PT specialists can help potential clients regain control of their lives through physical therapy.

The new hub of Empower PT – https://www.empowerptidaho.com/ – is dedicated to showing how the staff at the west side Idaho Falls clinic advocate an ethos of evidence-based treatment to meet the news of the individual.

The centre has physical therapy specialists with over 14 years of experience treating people of all ages. Each provides a variety of skill sets that allow them to provide the best treatments available.

The website highlights their comprehensive skills, which include the management of chronic pain, vestibular rehab, sports injuries, concussion management, orthopedic care, dry needling and blood flow restriction.

Each describes in detail the best options available and educates the potential Empower PT client on the services they offer. For example, the site’s sub-section explains how sports rehab focuses on treating various game-related injuries, including sprains, strains, falls, and joint injuries.

The goal is to decrease the extent of injury, restore function, and improve performance through a variety of individualized treatments and therapies. Physical therapy helps to speed up the healing process, minimize pain, and improve function, all of which enable the athlete back to their sporting pursuits in the shortest time possible.

“Our aim is to empower citizens to regain control of their health through physical therapy and educate them to control pain instead of allowing pain to control them,” said business owner Jordan Stoddard. “We believe it’s our professional duty to provide compassionate care and hold ourselves accountable to provide the best treatment possible.”

Empower PT’s staff include Dr Cory Beck, DPT, an Idaho Falls native, who received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science from Idaho State University. Following his undergraduate studies, Cory attended Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions where he earned his clinical doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2015.

As part of his education, Cory participated in a 52 week clinical experience with Evidence in Motion as part of their Clinical Excellence Network. During that time Cory was mentored in a rigorous manual therapy experience with an emphasis on back pain management, post-operative physical therapy, and sports therapy.

Additionally, he has a certification of competency in Vestibular Rehab through the American Institute of Balance, and specialized training in Functional dry needling through Evidence in motion. He currently focuses his continued educational training with an emphasis on managing chronic pain, vestibular dysfunction, and post-operative care.

Dr Stoddard, DPT, CSCS is another Idaho Falls native who received a Bachelor’s degree from BYU-Idaho in Exercise Science and then attended graduate school at Idaho State University where he received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and loves to teach proper exercise technique to help prevent injury and improve function. He has also been trained in functional dry needling, which he uses to help reduce pain and improve muscle function.

Jordan is certified through ImPACT Applications, Incorporated as a concussion management specialist.

Empower’s staff also includes Sydney Orgill, PTA whose interest in physical therapy was first sparked when she was rehabilitating from an orthopedic surgery at age 14. Because of this, Sydney understands the ups and downs of recovery and loves sharing in patients’ excitement as they progress and recover.

Sydney received her Associate of Applied Science in PTA from Brigham Young University– Idaho in 2022 as well as her Bachelor’s of Science in Exercise Physiology in 2023. Her clinical experience includes outpatient orthopedics, school-based therapy, pediatrics, and home health.

Talia Robles, PTA, another Idaho native is also part of the Empower complement. She played many sports growing up, which sparked her initial interest in a career in Physical Therapy. She later went on to obtain her Associate of Applied Science Degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant at the College of Southern Idaho. Talia graduated from the PTA program in May of 2021.

She has experience in both Pediatrics as well as outpatient orthopedics and loves helping people get back to doing the things they love.

To book an appointment or to review Empower PT’s services,

Phone: 208-757-4242

Website: https://www.empowerptidaho.com/