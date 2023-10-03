Regulatory Landscape Impacting the Weight Loss Procedures Industry 2023-2030

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book – Liposuction Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Report Highlights

The standalone segment accounted held a dominant share of the liposuction surgery devices market in 2018 in terms of revenue. Easy usage, convenience, and growing innovations in the devices are expected to propel the segment growth in the coming years

A growing number of qualified & trained cosmetic surgeons and practitioners are encouraging patients to opt for such cosmetic surgeries.

The laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) segment held a significant share of the market due to the increasing adoption owing to its benefits, such as a quick and effective way of removing body fat.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Report Highlights

Gastric bypass surgery dominated the market in 2014 due to its early adoption since 1960 and the fact that it is the combination of both restrictive and malabsorptive procedures.

The sleeve gastrectomy surgery is expected to witness a rapid rise in demand owing to, the procedure’s incision-less nature. The fact that the procedure does not involve re-routing the intestine is also likely to drive segment growth. With the FDA approval of the ReShape balloon, there has been a recent FDA filing for Ellipse device, which is swallowed and gets excreted naturally after four months.

North America was the largest regional market owing to the presence of market players introducing innovative technologies to improve patient care.

Favorable government initiatives are also expected to play pivotal roles in European market growth. For instance, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) formed two funding research programs namely the Competence Network Obesity and Integrated Research and Treatment Center (IFB) Adiposity Diseases with budgets allocated at around USD 26 million for 2012-2015.

Asia Pacific followed North America in terms of obesity and overweight prevalence. This coupled with the presence of large untapped opportunities is expected to help the Asia Pacific bariatric surgery market register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Some key players of this market include Covidien Plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., TransEnterix Inc., Allergan Inc., USGI Medical Inc., Semiled Ltd., Cousin Biotech, GI Dynamics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Mediflex Surgical Product.

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Report Highlights

Cryolipolysis emerged as the largest segment in 2022 owing to increasing safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after the treatment

Based on end-use, the Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022, as hospitals are well equipped with high-end fat reduction devices with the latest innovative technology

North America dominated the global market in 2022. With the increasing demand for new technologies, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America is expected to continue to dominate the market through the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The industry growth is directly associated with the shift in technology, demand for noninvasive procedures, and the extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare services. Moreover, the competition among major market players will turn intense in the upcoming years as they are focusing more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in November 2018, Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd announced the launch of their hybrid body & face contouring platform called RESHAPE for skin tightening, fat reduction, and facial anti-aging treatments, at the Cosmoprof Asia tradeshow in Hong Kong.

