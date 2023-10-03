Lucintel Forecasts Global Choke Inductor Market to Reach $10.2 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Choke Inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the electronic, automobile, and scientific research markets. The global choke inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the rising utilization of chokes to filter radio frequencies, increasing adoption of these inductors to maintain AC voltages, and  significant increase in demand for choke inductors across various applications.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in choke inductor market to 2030 by product (self-inductor and mutual inductor), application (electronics industry, automobile industry, scientific research, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, self-inductor and mutual inductor are the major segments of choke inductor market by product. Lucintel forecasts that mutual inductor is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, electronics industry will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Kyocera AVX Components Corporation, Caddell-Burns, Chilisin, Datatronic, Delta Electronics, Houston Transformer Company, Murata Manufacturing Company, TOKO, Panasonic Corporation, and Pulse Electronics are the major suppliers in the choke inductor market.

