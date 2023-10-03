The global mutual inductor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mutual inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the power generation & distribution, electronic, automotive, aerospace & defense, utility, and telecommunication markets. The global mutual inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising usage in renewable energy systems like solar and wind power systems to convert DC electricity to AC power and growing demand from automotive and medical industries.

In this market, electromagnetic, capacitive, and optoelectronic are the major segments of mutual inductor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that electromagnetic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, electronics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Debnar, ZTR, LEM, Dent, Hobut, WAGO, Mitsubishi, GE, Siemens, and Pearson are the major suppliers in the mutual inductor market.

