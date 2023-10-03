Wound Dressing Industry Top Players Analysis: Medline Industries, Smith & Nephew, and 3M

Wound Dressing Industry Data Book – Abdominal Pads, Medical Adhesive Tapes and Super Absorbent Dressings, Medical Tapes & Bandages, Moist Wound Dressing, Surgical Dressing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Abdominal Pads Market Report Highlights

The global Abdominal Pads Market size was valued at USD 967.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on type, the sterile segment accounted for the largest market share of 62.1% in 2022 as it is a highly absorbent material to absorb excess fluid

The chronic wound segment dominated the abdominal pads market with a revenue share of 32.6% in 2022 owing to the prolonged healing time required. The surgical wounds segment is expected to witness the fastest expansion with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period due to the increased number of surgical procedures globally

Based on the end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the abdominal pads market with a revenue share of 36.8% in 2022 and is likely to expand at the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 44.3% in 2022. This is owing to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of major companies in the region

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

The global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market size was valued at USD 750.9 million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on type, the acrylic segment dominated the medical adhesive tapes industry with a market share of 42.1% in 2022; however, the silicone segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period

Based on adhesion, the double-coated medical adhesive tapes segment dominated the market; this can be accredited to the usability and availability of the double-coated tapes

Based on application, the surgery segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 36% in 2022

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market and is expected to expand at above 5% CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the medical adhesive tapes industry with a market share of over 45% in 2022. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increase in surgical cases in the region

Super Absorbent Dressing Market Report Highlights

The global Super Absorbent Dressing Market size was valued at USD 99.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on product, the non-adherent segment dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2021 owing to an increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcer patients globally

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 4.81% over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of chronic wounds globally

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of over 45.0% owing to the increasing number of surgeries among the patients in hospitals. The home healthcare segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the availability of a large patient pool in the region

Competitive Landscape

The wound dressing market is highly fragmented and has many large and small market players. Competitive rivalry and the degree of competition are expected to be high, which may increase further, as current market players are intensifying their strategies to take hold of the majority of the collagen dressing market. To have a competitive edge over competitors, many market players are entering into various strategic initiatives such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

Key players operating in the Wound Dressing Industry are:

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group PLC

Integra LifeSciences

Braun SE

