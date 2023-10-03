Blood Glucose Meters Industry Top Players Analysis: Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC and EKF Diagnostics

Blood Glucose Meters Industry Data Book – Point-of-care Glucose Testing Devices, Self-Monitoring & Continuous Blood Glucose Monitors Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market Report Highlights

The global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market size was valued at USD 12.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives

Based on product, the self-monitoring devices segment held the largest revenue share of 66.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period

The continuous blood glucose monitoring devices product segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

In the self-monitoring devices, the testing strips segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the high usage of these strips and affordability.

By end-use, the home care segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Report Highlights

The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market size was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030.

By component, the sensors segment held a major share of the global market in 2022, owing to the integral nature of these devices

By end-use, the home care segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to favorable reimbursement and higher adoption especially due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rise in virtual care

The Bluetooth segment held the larger share of 56.3% in the connectivity segment, due to the need for the replacement of Bluetooth-enabled sensors and the cost associated with its manufacturing

North America dominated the market in 2022, attributed to the wide usage of CGM devices as a result of a higher number of target patients in the region

Europe followed North America closely in terms of market revenue due to a rise in the adoption of these devices in key countries

Point-of-care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

The global Point-of-care Glucose Testing Market size was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the second-largest share in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

Bayer Contour blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030

North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes and numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics

Moreover, a robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region

Competitive Landscape

Technological advancements: especially in case of biosensors, Bluetooth integration, & real-time alerts, and price competitiveness are two of the major strategies mostly focused on by the major market players. Each new product is designed to be easier to use by its antecedents and laced with connectivity. Increasing awareness of advanced diabetes management tools is among the top priority of market players.

Key players operating in the Blood Glucose Meters Industry are:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Lifescan Inc

