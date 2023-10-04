The global player tracking market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global player tracking market looks promising with opportunities in the individual sports tennis and team sports markets. The global player tracking market is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing necessity for advanced metrics to enhance the training of athletes across different sports, increasing demand for real-time data accessibility to enhance athlete performance, and a surge in the viewership of televised sporting events.

In this market, solution and services are the major segments of player tracking market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that solution is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, team sports will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Johan Sports, Chyronhego Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Sonda Sports, Playgineering, Statsports Group, Q-Track, Polar Electro, Xampion, and Stats are the major suppliers in the player tracking market.

