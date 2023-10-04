Lucintel Forecasts Global Led Panel Light Market to Reach $52.98 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global led panel light market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global LED panel light market is expected to reach an estimated $52.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand from commercial sector and increasing focuse of government on energy efficiency and conservation of the environment.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in LED panel light market to 2030 by type (embedded, suspended, and ceiling), application (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, embedded, suspended, and ceiling are the major segments of LED panel light market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that embedded is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to seamless and clean appearance and high deployment in offices, conference rooms, and commercial spaces.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to increasing deployment in malls, clubs, restaurants, and other places.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Lumiron, Elstar, Osleder Lighting Technology, Philips, Panasonic, Nichia Corporation, and Opple Lighting are the major suppliers in the LED panel light market.

