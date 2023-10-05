The Global Immersion Cooling Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.7% from 2024 to 2030

Immersion Cooling Market

Posted on 2023-10-05 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global immersion cooling market looks promising with opportunities in the high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, and cryptocurrency mining market. The global immersion cooling market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand from data centers for affordable and energy-efficient cooling solutions, increase in the usage of cryptocurrency mining and blockchain, and growing need for cloud computing infrastructure and IoT capabilities.

In this market, single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling are the major segments of immersion cooling market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that single-phase immersion cooling is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its lesser cost of maintenance.

Within this market, high-performance computing will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to huge investments in modernizing legacy data centers and configuring of new data centers.

Liquid Stack, Fujitsu, Green Revolution Cooling, Submer,Asperitas, Midas Green Technologies, Iceotope Technologies, LiquidCool Solutions, Dug Technology, and DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company are the major suppliers in the immersion cooling market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

 

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

 

  1. Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

 

  1. Printed Circuit Board Market

 

  1. Semiconductor Market

 

  1. Connector Market

 

  1. Pressure Sensor Market

 

  1. Probe Card Market

 

  1. Sensor Market

 

  1. Smart Card IC Market

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution