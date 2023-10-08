Despite Hate in Other States, the Scientology Information Center Celebrates National Good Neighbor Day Uniting the Tampa Bay Community

Photo Caption: Guests networking at the Scientology Information Center during the 2nd annual National Good Neighbor Day reception on , 2023.

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — On th, the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater brought the community together by hosting a special reception in honor of National Good Neighbor Day.

According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, National Good Neighbor Day falls on September 28th, creating an opportunity for neighbors to get to know each other better and develop lifelong friendships.

This past Saturday, Hispanic, African-American, Eastern-European and Caucasian members of Tampa Bay gathered at the Scientology Info Center to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day. The event provided live jazz, refreshments and the chance to meet neighbors.

Guests learned that they had a lot in common; food, music, the desire to be kind, do good and look out for one another. Many made new friends and left “feeling uplifted.” Guests also learned the “Good Neighbor Pledge” reminding them of simple things that anyone can do to become an even better neighbor, and most were pleased to learn they do many of these things naturally.

“Bringing our multi-cultural community together for the second year has even more importance when you take into account that over the past weekend, neighbors in Middle, Tennessee found hate messages from the from the KKK on their lawns,” said Amber Skjelset, Scientology Information Center Manager and event organizer. “It is for this very reason the Church of Scientology speaks out against intolerance and hosts events such as these which foster connection and dialogue within the community.”

One guest had this to say about the event, “I loved the food, the music and most of all meeting and socializing with neighbors. It was quite refreshing and change most needed!”

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street. To learn more about this facility or to find out about upcoming events please contact Amber at 727-467-6860 or amber@cos.flag.org

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology. Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio-visual displays, exhibits and publications.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.