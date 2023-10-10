Lucintel Forecasts Global Delivery Controller Market to Reach $6.64 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global delivery controller market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, and healthcare markets. The global delivery controller market is expected to reach an estimated $6.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing focus on digital transformation and cloud migration and growth in data center traffic, and need for seamless application performance and security.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in delivery controller market to 2030 by type (hardware-based and virtual), service (integration and implementation, training, support, and maintenance), end use industry (BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, healthcare, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware-based and virtual are the major segments of delivery controller market by type. Lucintel forecasts that virtual is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to embrace cloud-native and hybrid environments.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment due to optimizing customer-facing applications such as online banking platforms and mobile apps.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to increase in cloud computing.

A10 Networks, Fortinet, F5 Networks, Juniper Networks, Citrix Systems, Barracuda Networks, and Fortinet are the major suppliers in the delivery controller market.

