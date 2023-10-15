USAII® Appoints Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO of SalesChoice Inc., as Advisor to Its Board of Advisors

Stamford, CT, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®), the world’s foremost authority on AI certification, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cindy Gordon as the newest advisor to its distinguished Board of Advisors. Dr. Gordon, a globally recognized AI influencer and the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice, Inc., brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the organization’s mission of advancing responsible AI adoption and education.

In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, economies, and societies, the role of organizations like USAII® becomes increasingly vital. USAII® has consistently strived to set the gold standard for AI certification and training, ensuring that AI technologies are developed and deployed ethically, responsibly, and with the highest standards of quality.

Dr. Cindy Gordon is a luminary in the field of AI, with a career spanning over three decades, during which she has made significant contributions to the advancement of AI technologies. Her appointment to the Board of Advisors solidifies USAII’s commitment to having a diverse group of experts who can guide the institute toward fulfilling its mission.

AI, being one of the most transformative technologies of our time, demands a multidisciplinary approach that takes into account the technical, ethical, and societal aspects of its development and deployment. Dr. Gordon’s background in AI strategy, ethics, and governance aligns perfectly with USAII’s objectives.

As the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice, Inc., a leading AI SaaS company specializing in predictive and prescriptive sales analytics, Dr. Gordon has been at the forefront of applying AI to solve real-world business challenges. Her company’s solutions have empowered organizations to make data-driven decisions and optimize sales processes, ultimately driving growth and innovation.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize industries, but its responsible and ethical use is paramount,” said Dr. Cindy Gordon. “I’m honored to join USAII’s Board of Advisors and contribute to shaping the future of AI education and certification. Together, we can ensure that AI technologies benefit society while minimizing risks.”

USAII’s commitment to education and certification is reflected in its comprehensive AI certification programs, which cater to professionals, organizations, and educators. These programs are designed to equip individuals and businesses with the knowledge and skills required to harness AI’s potential safely and effectively.

Dr. Gordon’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the AI industry, as advancements in machine learning, generative AI, natural language processing, and computer vision continue to drive innovation. The need for standardized education and certification in AI has never been greater, and USAII® is poised to lead the way.

“Dr. Cindy Gordon’s deep expertise in AI, Predictive Analytics, Data Sciences, Generative AI, and Enterprise Modernization, coupled with her commitment to ethical AI practices, makes her a valuable addition to our Board of Advisors,” said Dr. Milton Mattox, CEO and Chief Advisor of USAII®. “We are confident that her insights will help us further enhance our certification programs and continue to be the global leader in AI education and certification.”

Under Dr. Cindy Gordon’s guidance, USAII® aims to expand its global reach, engage with policymakers, and collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of AI certification standards. This appointment reaffirms USAII’s dedication to fostering responsible AI adoption and ensuring that the benefits of AI are accessible to all.

About USAII®

The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®) is the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence certifications provider for aspiring professionals, business leaders, organizations, institutions, academia, or governments, looking to upskill and reskill their expertise in the ever-evolving Artificial Intelligence domain. USAII® provides self-paced, and the most powerful Artificial Intelligence certifications designed perfectly to empower the extremely demanding skills of an Artificial Intelligence professional. Visit USAII.

