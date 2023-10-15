Launch of the book: “Scroll- KitabZindagi Ki” by Priya Mishra (Bholu).

Lucknow, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publication is glad to announce the launch of “Scroll-KitabZindagi Ki,” a treasury of 97 verses on distinct phases of life by Priya Mishra.

The author has entrancingly penned down the poems for every generation in the book. It contains verses about offering devotion, which are suitable for an elder; motivation for adults seeking inspiration, whimsical rhymes for children to delight in, and captivating stories for imaginative souls. It’s also a gift for women, offering words that will empower and uplift them. The book culminates with an outstanding collection of devotional poems by Priya’s grandfather.

Despite making a career in law, Priya was always keen on writing poetry. Moreover, she is actively engaged in the public sector and works as a social worker. Hence, her verses traverse through human emotions.

Order your copy today and delve into this literary treasure trove that offers something to readers of all ages and backgrounds. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play Books, Flipkart and BFC Store from August 24, 2023.

