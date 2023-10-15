Launch of the book: “Scroll- KitabZindagi Ki” by Priya Mishra (Bholu).

Posted on 2023-10-15 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Lucknow, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publication is glad to announce the launch of “Scroll-KitabZindagi Ki,” a treasury of 97 verses on distinct phases of life by Priya Mishra.

The author has entrancingly penned down the poems for every generation in the book. It contains verses about offering devotion, which are suitable for an elder; motivation for adults seeking inspiration, whimsical rhymes for children to delight in, and captivating stories for imaginative souls. It’s also a gift for women, offering words that will empower and uplift them. The book culminates with an outstanding collection of devotional poems by Priya’s grandfather.

Despite making a career in law, Priya was always keen on writing poetry. Moreover, she is actively engaged in the public sector and works as a social worker. Hence, her verses traverse through human emotions.

Order your copy today and delve into this literary treasure trove that offers something to readers of all ages and backgrounds. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play Books, Flipkart and BFC Store from August 24, 2023.

—–

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution