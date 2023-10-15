Angel Air Ambulance Service in Delhi Abides by the Safety Norms while Offering Medical Transportation

Delhi, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — An ambulance company must follow the stringent safety protocols and abide by the mandatory measures set by the medical authorities of India as well as DGCA before presenting the relocation mission. Angel Air Ambulance takes all the essential safety measures while offering Air Ambulance Service in Delhi so that patients don’t have to experience any complications while traveling with us. Our air ambulances are specifically equipped to transport the sick and injured patients with complete safety and we ensure the journey seems non-risky and comfortable to them until the process of relocation comes to an end.

With aero-medically certified doctors, nurses, and paramedics we guarantee a journey that doesn’t seem discomforting to the patients, and the evacuation mission gets completed with effectiveness. Our bedside-to-bedside transfer helps maintain the highest level of quality care all along the journey and never troubles the patients while they are in transit. We at Air Ambulance from Delhi are known for offering speedy air medical transportation that helps patients reach their choice of medical facility without any delay or trouble.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Dedicated to Making the Medical Evacuation Process Non-Risky

With life-saving medical equipment, state-of-the-art charter flights, and advanced life support facilities Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna guarantees a journey that doesn’t let patients have a compromised state of being all along the journey. Right from the very beginning of the transportation mission, we make sure every possible facility is offered to keep patients in a stable state and avoid any trouble until the patients reach the spot of nursing. Contact us now and get the booking details!

At an event, we at Air Ambulance in Patna were contacted so as to arrange an intensive care-equipped medical jet for transferring a patient with cardiac complication. He was on a ventilator and we managed to shift him inside the air ambulance without disconnecting him from his ventilation system. We had a cardiologist inside the air ambulance to offer the right care to the patient and they managed the entire relocation mission without risking the life of the patient. He was taken care of and offered the right medication at regular intervals and whenever he felt any kind of trouble we managed the condition appropriately. This helped in concluding the evacuation mission without causing any discomfort to the patient on air.