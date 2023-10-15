Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Hosts Their First “Community & Culture” Event

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted their first “Community & Culture” event on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 to bring about an understanding of the different cultures of Tampa Bay through culinary recipes.

Cultures represented include Nigerian, Hispanic, Israeli and Sierra Leone. Each group had a chance to speak about their traditions, culture and dish, and what it meant to them being able to share it with the community. Afterwards, the guests grabbed a plate and tried the different recipes, which included jollof rice from Sierra Leone, plantains from Nigeria, shakshuka from Israel and Hispanic empanadas. The attendees enjoyed the array of culinary creations while learning more about each other.

In Tampa Bay, there are 130 different nationalities, ranging from Indian to Puerto Rican. “The Community & Culture” potluck was a way to bring people together, who may not have another reason to meet.

“Celebrating diversity is important for our community,” said Christina Murray, founder of Find the Win, Inc. “I’m happy to be here today, given the opportunity to do just that. Hearing each guest speak about their life and traditions was moving. We need to have more events like this.”

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1994. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.