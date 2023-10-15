Bonfire Cinema, Multi-Platform Publisher Launches First Book, The Making of Tremor…An Animated Short

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Tremor is an independent, animated short film written/directed by Grayson Arndt, executive produced by Miranda Spigener-Sapon and DeVonna Prinzi of Bonfire Cinema. The film brings together the work of over 20 different Animators all across the country. This art-book showcases the making of this film. This beautiful coffee table book takes you on a journey with the artists who made this film. It is for art, film and anyone who loves animation. It steps you through the stages of what it takes to bring an animated film to life from concept to storyboards to visual development to roughs, color, lines and clean-up. The Official release is October 20, 2023, but pre-orders are open now on Amazon and Barnes and Noble,

Executive Producer/Post-Production Supervisor of the film and co-author of this art-book, Miranda Spigener-Sapon adds, “Tremor is for lovers of animation, appreciators of storytelling, and supporters of artists…the multiple tones of love, loss, family, individuality, finding one’s purpose, coming of age, and finding the light, even when times seem very dark…are stories and journeys in life that need to be told.”

The film, which will be released at a date to be determined, follows a young girl who lives a perfect and simple life until an earthquake rips her home and family apart. While the earthquake comes and goes for those around her, Emily is haunted by its tremors and forced to run from the life she once knew. The most special part of this story is how the many talented animators have decided to tell it. The Story unfolds through SIX scenes each with their own unique and finely tuned styles.

“We wanted to showcase all of the incredible and unique perspectives that each animator brings to the table, supporting the vision of our artists and intertwining them into a fluid and compelling story,” says Grayson Arndt, Writer/Director.

This book was co-authored by Miranda Spigener-Sapon and DeVonna Prinzi, founders of Bonfire Cinema, layout Design/illustrations by Sung Jae Yoon, cover design/illustrations by Rupali Gokhale and background design/illustrations by Jeongmin Koo. In the book you will read and meet all the team and learn their process.

“What an inspiring process to be a part of and watch happen. Each artist loves and believes in what they do and has poured their heart and talent into this project…the films themes of human connection, fall in line with our mission of inspiring and entertaining projects that show the world for artists by artists, and this book takes you on a behind-the-scenes journey with us,” comments Executive Producer/Bonfire Cinema EVP of Creative Affairs and co-author of this book DeVonna Prinzi.