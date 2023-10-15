Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market to Reach $ 68.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pulmonary drug delivery market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & clinic and home care markets. The global pulmonary drug delivery market is expected to reach an estimated $68.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing awareness towards the benefits of pulmonary drug delivery, and increasing demand for home-based healthcare services.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in pulmonary drug delivery market to 2030 by application (asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, allergic rhinitis, and cystic fibrosis), end use (hospitals & clinics and home care), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, allergic rhinitis, and cystic fibrosis are the major segments of pulmonary drug delivery market by application. Lucintel forecasts that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and favorable reimbursement policies towards the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the larger segment due to growing number of hospital pharmacies across the globe.

North America will remain the largest region due to advanced healthcare system, which provides patients with access to the latest pulmonary drug delivery devices and treatments.

Glaxosmithkline, 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips, Astrazeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim are the major suppliers in the pulmonary drug delivery market.

