Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market to Reach $ 68.1 billion by 2030.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market

Posted on 2023-10-15 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pulmonary drug delivery market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & clinic and home care markets. The global pulmonary drug delivery market is expected to reach an estimated $68.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing awareness towards the benefits of pulmonary drug delivery, and increasing demand for home-based healthcare services.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in pulmonary drug delivery market to 2030 by application (asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, allergic rhinitis, and cystic fibrosis), end use (hospitals & clinics and home care), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, allergic rhinitis, and cystic fibrosis are the major segments of pulmonary drug delivery market by application. Lucintel forecasts that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and favorable reimbursement policies towards the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the larger segment due to growing number of hospital pharmacies across the globe.

North America will remain the largest region due to advanced healthcare system, which provides patients with access to the latest pulmonary drug delivery devices and treatments.

Glaxosmithkline, 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips, Astrazeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim are the major suppliers in the pulmonary drug delivery market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

  1. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

 

  1. Medical Battery Market

 

  1. Stent Market

 

  1. Wheelchair Market
  2. 3D Printing Medical Device Market
  3. Medical Device Market

 

  1. Diagnostic Imaging Market

 

  1. Medical Lifting Sling Market

 

  1. Liquid Biopsy Market

 

  1. Stretcher Market

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution