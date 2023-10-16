Food Processing Equipment Industry Is Expected To Rise Due To Growing Demand For Processed Food Products

Food processing equipment industry data book covers hot food processing equipment, bakery processing equipment and meat processing equipment market.

Global food processing equipment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the food processing equipment industry was estimated at approximately USD 44,842.6 million in 2020.

Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global hot food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 20,824.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for fast food and packaged food is expected to prompt manufacturers to expand their production capabilities, thereby augmenting the demand for hot food processing equipment during the forecast period.

The growing urban population in the U.S. has influenced food preferences, thereby boosting the processed food demand. Furthermore, the market in the U.S. is undergoing a transition owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as players in this space undertook strategic acquisition and capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand for food. Rising disposable incomes and a growing younger population with higher spending means is likely to drive the market for processed foods thereby aiding the industry growth. Preference for healthy meals and the rise of veganism among the younger population is projected to provide a good industry outlook, as food makers are likely to capitalize on the rising demand.

Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for 35.6% of the global revenue share in 2021. Europe emerged to dominate the food and beverage sector., Companies can take advantage of growth prospects because of the demand and supply of processed foods, as well as a robust and distributed network. Central & South American region is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in South Africa is expected to have a positive impact on the food & beverage industry, mainly on account of the changing food consumption trends.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global bakery processing equipment market size was valued at USD 12,920.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for packaged food products, including frozen meals, snack foods, and ready-to-eat food products, owing to their convenience and shelf life is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Changing consumer lifestyles and tastes have compelled food manufacturers to introduce new products in the market. However, these new product launches focused on catering to the changing demand for taste, flavor, and nutrients further add to the production complexity. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for advanced bakery processing equipment that can handle a wide variety of ingredients and perform several functions across the production line.

Growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and increased investments in the food and beverage sector are likely to generate positive growth possibilities in China. The food and beverage industry contributes considerably to China’s economy. As a result, increased GDP contributions from the industrial and food & beverage industries are expected to fuel the growth of the bakery processing equipment market over the projection period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 37.1% in terms of revenue in 2020. Central & South America accounted for the fastest market with a CAGR of 6.1%. The food & beverage industry has been significantly growing in this region owing to high investments.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global meat processing equipment market was estimated at USD 10,283.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. The rising investments in meat processing machinery coupled with technological advancements in meat processing equipment are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding selling, trading, and transporting meat under controlled conditions to avoid spoilage and proper maintenance of nutrient values are expected to drive the demand for meat processing equipment. High R&D expenditure has resulted in the development of new technologies, such as the integration of equipment used for different purposes, including slicing, blending, and grinding into one machine, to save transfer costs and maintain hygiene levels.

North America dominated the market and accounted for an 18.8% share of the global revenue in 2022. Europe is expected to be driven by the rising awareness of benefits associated with meat products, such as high protein content and immunity-boosting ability. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period because of the growing population, with varying income levels and cultural diversions.

Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry participants focus on research & development activities to develop new technologies for energy-effective and sustainable food processing equipment. Along with R&D, key players also focuses on various strategies to expand the business and gain a competitive edge over their peers. Strategies adopted by the companies usually include joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, distribution agreements, and geographic expansion.

Key players operating in the food processing equipment industry are –

• GEA Group AG

• BAADER Group

• Bühler AG

• Alfa Laval

• Krones AG

• Marel

• JBT Corporation

• The Middleby Corporation

• Arenco AB

• Baker Perkins Limited